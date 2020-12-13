Nygren should pay for special election -- Richard Soletski

I see Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, resigned his seat in the Wisconsin Assembly.
In November of 2018, Rep. Nygren asked the voters of his district for a two-year term. He is quitting before fulfilling that obligation. In November of 2020, Rep. Nygren again asked voters to hire him for a new two-year term. And he broke his word again. Future employers take note. Obviously, Rep. Nygren has no sense of loyalty or of fulfilling his commitments, though the citizens of his district may be better served with an empty chair in the Assembly chambers.
There oughta be a law: If a legislator asks for a full term and resigns for any reason other than poor health, the cost of a special election should come out of that lawmaker's retirement fund.
Even if the replacement primary for his seat occurs in February, many municipalities in the district won’t have anything else on the ballot, incurring extra costs.
Be a man, Rep. Nygren. Pay for the costs you incur.
Richard Soletski, Madison
