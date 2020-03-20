Nutrition key to fighting obesity -- Paul Roehrig

Regarding the March 8 article about Wisconsin's obesity rate rising, nutritionist tell us that you don’t exercise to defeat obesity. You exercise to improve physical and mental health.

It can take about 35 miles of walking or 100 miles of bicycling to lose 1 pound of weight. You prevent obesity by following healthy eating guidelines.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has recommended for decades that we consume more fruits, vegetables, grains, cereals, carbohydrates (sugars) and less meat and fat. The shocking results have been a continued increase in obesity, heart disease, diabetes and cancer in the United States. Scientifically controlled, nutritional clinical studies have shown a diet of meat (including fat), poultry, seafood, dairy products and green leafy vegetables provide all the essential vitamins, minerals, fatty acids and amino acids to reduce obesity, heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

Good nutrition and obesity control are not complicated. But as long as our federal and local authorities continue to push the wrong nutritional agendas, we will get the same undesired results -- obesity out of control.

Paul Roehrig, Belleville

