 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Nursing board is slow to respond -- Sarah Ogilvie

  • 0

I am writing to bring attention to the shortage of health care providers in Wisconsin, yet the Wisconsin Board of Nursing is not processing applications for Advanced Practice Nurse Prescribers licenses (for nurse practitioners) in a timely manner.

I applied for my license in June, and have not received any response or assistance. In contrast, I received my license in Minnesota within three weeks of applying. I have accepted a position to work in a rural underserved area of Wisconsin (Burnett County) where there is a shortage of health care providers. Yet I cannot start work seeing patients without this license. I have sent numerous emails, phone messages and requests for online support to the Board of Nursing with no response. I do have an R.N. license in Wisconsin and now have obtained my doctorate and family nurse practitioner national certification.

The Board of Nursing is not serving the people of Wisconsin or the nurses of Wisconsin. This should be addressed as a matter of great importance.

People are also reading…

Sarah Ogilvie, Grantsburg

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics