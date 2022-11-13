Nursing board is slow to respond -- Sarah Ogilvie

I am writing to bring attention to the shortage of health care providers in Wisconsin, yet the Wisconsin Board of Nursing is not processing applications for Advanced Practice Nurse Prescribers licenses (for nurse practitioners) in a timely manner.

I applied for my license in June, and have not received any response or assistance. In contrast, I received my license in Minnesota within three weeks of applying. I have accepted a position to work in a rural underserved area of Wisconsin (Burnett County) where there is a shortage of health care providers. Yet I cannot start work seeing patients without this license. I have sent numerous emails, phone messages and requests for online support to the Board of Nursing with no response. I do have an R.N. license in Wisconsin and now have obtained my doctorate and family nurse practitioner national certification.