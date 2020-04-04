Nurses will need support after crisis -- Natalie Ziehr

People are dying alone.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

That is what is going through the mind of every nurse as we practice donning and doffing the protective equipment we will need to continue to use and reuse for who knows how long. We are getting ready, preparing for whatever may come. And we will be ready. We will care for you whatever it takes.

But the thing that keeps us up at night is not fear of getting sick. Instead it is the fear that we will get our loved ones sick and not be with them. Our husband, our child, our parents. No visitors because the spread cannot be contained. It's traumatizing us, but we can't think about it. Because the more we think about it, the harder it is to do our job. So we will put our fears aside and do what we can to get everyone through this.

But when it is all over, we will need you. Do what you can to say "thank you" to health care workers, because when this is all over, they will still be trying to overcome the emotional and psychological toll this will take on them.

Natalie Ziehr, Madison