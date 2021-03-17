Nurses had strong support network -- Court Coen

As a nurse who works in the intensive care unit at Meriter in Madison, I want people to know support was given to us over the last year and not all of us support the strike.

Did the pandemic put extra stress on us? Yes.

Did people have to adjust their normal routines and schedules? Yes.

Did the hospital try and help us navigate the challenges by offering extra support and pay? Yes.

In November we were offered an incentive program, which meant working extra shifts and receiving a bonus in March. We received this on top of being some of the highest paid nurses in Wisconsin. To help us deal with the emotional trauma, we were offered free counseling sessions, and our amazing social worker came through at all hours of the day to provide support and snacks.

Like everywhere in the country, we also had to adjust our use of protective equipment by wearing our masks more shifts than usual. But we never ran out, and I never felt unsafe entering a COVID room. Despite hearing stories of nurses in other states having to care for an unsafe number of patients, we maintained appropriate and safe staffing ratios.

We’ve also had amazing community support.

Court Coen, Madison