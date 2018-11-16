I recently saw a story about a nurse in the California wildfires.
She stayed at her hospital getting patients transferred and then joined a convoy of medical staff cars attempting to get to safety. She escaped her burning car, sought safety in another car which combusted and then found a fire engine. The crew radioed for air support but there would be none.
With options seemingly exhausted, a bulldozer arrived to plow a path, allowing the fire engine to return to the nurse’s hospital where she went back to work assisting patients. She contacted her mother and finally learned that her husband and children were safe.
This nurse -- with others -- showed astounding professionalism and courage to get patients to safety before seeking safety for herself. Then, facing extraordinary odds, persevered and went back to helping others again.
Our president whines if he has to be out in the rain. I hope he can comprehend the lesson here and is humiliated by his cowardice and lack of honor.
Yeah, sure. The rest of us can surely recognize him for what he is and what this amazing nurse represents. Talk about the better angels.
JoAnn Gruber-Hagen, Madison