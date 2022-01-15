Numbers prove we have right approach -- Sinikka Santala

Bravo to the public health department of Madison and Dane County.
Many public health officials and sometimes even their family members have been subjects to harsh criticism, abuse and even threats for simply doing their job: protecting the health of all of us. Recently a resolution was debated at the Dane County Board meeting to limit the power of the public health department to do it's job.
As a resident of this county, I wish to commend public health director Janel Heinrich and her staff for their competence, commitment and hard work during these extremely difficult and challenging times. You are keeping us the safest of all counties in Wisconsin.
The New York Times publishes data on the number of COVID cases and deaths in each county per 100,000 residents. The data from the start of the pandemic ranks Dane County as one of the lowest in COVID cases and deaths.
Thank you, Public Health Madison and Dane County. You are doing an excellent job, and the numbers to prove it.
Sinikka Santala, Madison