Nuclear uses less land than solar -- Edward Lovell

Chicago-based Invenergy has proposed to construct a utility-scale solar plant, Koshkonong Solar, near Cambridge.
With a project area of 6,300 acres, solar capacity up to 465 megawatts and a 165 megawatt lithium-ion battery unit, it would be one of the largest solar-plus-storage facilities east of the Rockies. Solar panels up to the edge of Cambridge would be the “boot on the throat” of the village. Farmland leased for solar panels would remain classified as “agricultural,” a contradiction of questionable legality.
Wisconsin’s electrical generation plans should emphasize nuclear power, a clean energy source. In 2019, using nuclear energy in the U.S. resulted in avoiding over 476 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (equivalent to emissions from 100 million cars). Nuclear plants use less land as well, a 1,000 megawatt commercial reactor needs about 1 square mile, but an equivalent solar facility needs 75 times more space. Producing the same power as one reactor requires more than 3 million solar panels.
Rather than covering the state with solar panels, a rational strategic plan for electrical power production is needed. Its principal component should be nuclear energy, but should also include the “sensible” generation of solar power, unlike the ill-conceived Koshkonong proposal.