In a guest column last Sunday, "We can’t abandon nuclear power," Margi Kindig urged all environmental organizations to support nuclear power to reduce the carbon emissions needed to limit the worst impacts of climate change.
This ignores that nuclear energy cannot possibly come on line in time or in sufficient capacity to address climate change. To displace a significant amount of carbon-emitting fossil fuel generation, another 1,000 to 1,500 new 1,000 megawatt nuclear reactors would need to come on line worldwide by 2050. That's a completely prohibitive proposition.
Renewable energy options are faster to deploy and can provide low-carbon power more cheaply than nuclear power and without the problem of a deadly waste legacy or risking the diversion of radioactive materials.
From the environmental racism of uranium mining on the lands of Native Americans to the exclusion zones of Chernobyl and Fukushima, we risk environmental and human health disasters as long as we cling to the false promises of nuclear power.
Al Gedicks, La Crosse, executive secretary, Wisconsin Resources Protection Council