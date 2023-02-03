Why does nuclear (fission) power get overlooked in our zeal to dump fossil fuels? People who comprehend basic chemistry and energy now realize the futility of "100% renewables," so we aim for "clean energy," and that's good.

But it's time we realized the amazing energy density of fission power, and the long-lasting durability of fission plants. It's also time to stop closing fission plants that have been operating efficiently for 60 years. They can be kept in good working order for 80 years or more, as we begin to build pre-assembled modular reactors. Only in this way will we be successful in dumping coal and reducing methane.

We are already seeing extreme weather conditions that reflect warming oceans, which are rising as well. It's time for us to look ahead beyond two years and realize that our planet needs us to take better care of it now.

Richard Steeves, Madison

