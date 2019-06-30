People who advocate for 100% renewable energy harm our planet more than climate-deniers do.
Most of us would agree that no matter how many roofs we cover with solar panels, how many wind farms we build, or how many electric vehicles we sell, if we don’t shut down the world’s coal plants, the fight against global warming will be lost. The problem with the 100% renewable goal, because it excludes nuclear power, is that it will never allow us to achieve the laudable goal of dumping coal.
In fact, we won’t even come close. Our electric grid is not designed to accept mostly intermittent power. We need a large amount of steady “baseload” energy available at all times to support it.
The electric grid is not a huge storage battery. Rather, it’s a vast network of traveling electrons, and whenever some of them are drawn off, they need to be replaced fairly quickly, or the grid will collapse. And we ought to recall that our winters include dark, windless periods that last for days, even weeks.
So let's work for 100% carbon-free energy that includes nuclear.
Richard Steeves, Madison