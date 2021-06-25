Nuclear is vital to our energy mix -- Scott Coenen

Here at the Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum, we believe in an all of the strategies for energy generation in Wisconsin.
Nuclear power has played a vital role in Wisconsin's energy mix for several decades. The Point Beach Nuclear Plant has been in operation since 1970. According to a recent UW-Whitewater study, the plant contributes more than $800 million annually to the state’s economy, including hundreds of high paying jobs. Point Beach also generates 1,200 megawatts of clean energy, 14% of the electricity generated in Wisconsin, and powers 950,000 homes and businesses. That's a staggering amount of power.
NextEra Energy, the owner and operator of Point Beach, is also one of the largest developers of wind and solar power in the world. In recent years, NextEra has developed three large scale solar projects in Wisconsin totaling 400 megawatts of solar power. While new resources such as solar, wind and battery storage will be a larger part of Wisconsin’s energy mix, nuclear power still plays an important stabilizing role on our grid.
Having a diverse mix of energy resources benefits Wisconsin, and the Point Beach Nuclear Plant will be an asset for years to come.
Scott Coenen, Madison