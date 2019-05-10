Following many years of membership, I left the National Rifle Association.
I agree with the Second Amendment and oppose the registration of guns. So what is wrong with the NRA?
First, I don't like the "any gun, any time" mentality. Someone can purchase a new gun and sell it immediately at a gun show as a used weapon without limits.
Second, I don't agree with the NRA's view of assault weapons. These have a military appearance and can't be used for hunting, which leaves the reason for purchase questionable. They are clip fed with up to 30 rounds of high-caliber ammunition. They are designed for killing people. Wisconsin hunting regulations prohibit having a gun with over three rounds capacity when hunting migratory birds. How can we prevent wanton slaughter of waterfowl while we allow the terrorists to fire multiple rounds into children huddled behind a pleading teacher?
The NRA sponsors a lockstep mentality that condones these killing tools. I suspect many people buying assault weapons are insecure individuals hiding their personality deficiencies behind their gun. Home protection does not require an assault weapon. A shotgun and a handgun will suffice.
Don't accuse me of a lack of patriotism. My great-grandfather walked 50 miles to volunteer for the Civil War, and my older brother was a 19-year-old tail gunner on a B-24 bomber in World War II. He ended the war as a German prisoner of war. Of my extended family, several were killed or severely wounded on three continents in our country's wars.
Daniel Berns, Hillpoint