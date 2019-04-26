I listen to several different Wisconsin Public Radio stations regularly, but I have reached the end of my patience with National Public Radio's comedy quiz show "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!"
I do not find a regular attack on my values and beliefs amusing. "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" was once more fun with less commentary. I expect occasional slanted remarks as the price of listening, but this show has jumped the shark and come ashore permanently in lefty land.
If I want a point of view on the news, I go to commercial outlets with clear points of view. Public radio, though, receives funding from the federal government. What bothers me is that my money is supporting programs that are aggressive toward one point of view and supportive of another. I do not hear conservative commentators or programming.
I listen to seven WPR programs frequently. I used to intentionally listen to "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" I have added it to the list of programs I will intentionally not listen to.
I am tired of having my ears slapped for what I have in my mind and my heart.
John Seidl, McFarland