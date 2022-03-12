Now is wrong time to end UW mandate -- Emma Schmeling

UW-Madison's recent decision about COVID-19 unmasking made no sense.

As a second-year undergraduate, I have never experienced college without masks. I am just as excited as anyone that the mask mandate is coming to a close. But I can't be the only one who feels the timing of it all makes no sense.

Despite the city-wide mask mandate being lifted on March 1, UW decided to keep its mandate in effect until March 12 to remain consistent through the midterm period. But March 12 is also the official start date of spring break -- the time of year when millions of students from all over the country fly down to places such as Florida and Mexico for vacations. Students will be flooding back from travel, likely bringing many new COVID-19 cases.

While UW emphasized that COVID-19 remained a threat and encouraged students to get tested on return, the timing seems negligent. UW would have been better off lifting the mask mandate months ago. Maybe students would have gotten some immunity to new variants. Instead, the administration's poorly timed lifting of the mask mandate is practically asking for a surge come the second half of the spring semester.

Emma Schmeling, Madison