Now is the wrong time for wolf hunt in Wisconsin -- David Hochtritt

You do not hunt wolves during their mating season, nor during the time that pups are with the mother. To do so is an affront to all "true" sportsmen and all who are concerned with our wildlife.
Yet U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, Jefferson County Judge Bennett J. Brantmeier, and a hunting group from Kansas, no less, are demanding that we ignore the facts and put wolves in the line of fire.
Hopefully the governor and the state Department of Natural Resources will not allow this hunt to happen and maintain the reputation and integrity of true sportsmen in Wisconsin.
David Hochtritt, Pickett