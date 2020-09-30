Now is not the time for referendums -- Tom Neuser

Now is not the time to approve the Madison School Board’s request for an additional $350 million in property taxes, as proposed in two referendums on the November ballot.
We are in the middle of a pandemic that has done unprecedented damage to our economy. Workers have been furloughed and displaced as businesses have reduced operating hours or closed entirely. Some of these businesses will never reopen.
A federal eviction moratorium is in effect because people can’t afford to pay their rent, and without rent income, landlords are unable to escrow funds to pay their taxes. Tax revenues at all government levels have plummeted as the economy shut down, prompting cuts to current budgets and undoubtedly leading to additional cuts in future budgets.
We simply don't have enough money in the economy to meet these referendums.
This situation is unlikely to resolve quickly. Widespread distribution of a vaccine for COVID-19 is unlikely before spring, and no reliable therapeutic interventions are available for treating infected individuals.
The Federal Reserve Board plans to keep interest rates low for the foreseeable future. We can afford to wait until the economy recovers before burdening property owners with these additional taxes.
Tom Neuser, Madison
