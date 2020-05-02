Now is not the time for optimism -- Alexa Kummrow

In response to last Sunday's State Journal editorial, “The partisan rancor masks real progress," we cannot afford to be optimistic during this time. We are not close to defeating COVID-19. We may be just slowing down the inevitable.

Wisconsin’s testing numbers may be on a decline, yet we are not just numbers. The threat of spreading COVID-19 is still alive and well. I agree that people are taking more precautions. Sure, some people are wearing masks and gloves and are limiting their travels. But this doesn’t apply to everyone.

Step it up, Gov. Tony Evers. We can be doing more. Why doesn’t Wisconsin enforce the use of masks?

Gov. Evers owes Wisconsin residents a means of protection or many of us will be infected or dead before he can provide them. Make masks available for all. And make it a requirement for people to wear them.

Next time I am at the grocery store and someone coughs, it would ease my fears if he or she was wearing a mask.

It just doesn’t seem like we are doing enough as days have dragged on with no definitive end in sight. A smaller number is still a number.

Alexa Kummrow, Wales