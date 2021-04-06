Now is not the time for new taxes -- Joe Tripalin

President Joe Biden and the Democrats are talking about raising business, corporate and personal taxes. Can you imagine, during one of the worst economic downturns in our nation's history, the plan is to raise taxes?

We have millions of people out of work. Each week nearly 700,000 people file for first-time unemployment claims. Thousands of businesses are permanently closed, and many others are on life support. In this environment, the Democrats think it is a great idea to raise taxes on individuals and businesses. Wow, what could go wrong? More layoffs, more cutting back, and no growth are some of things that come to mind.

The federal government should be looking for ways to encourage employers to expand so they can hire more people and get our economy going. The economy fell into a 50-foot hole, and we've climbed back up 20 feet. Don't make it harder to get the rest of the way back to the surface.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland