LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Novak is a pawn of GOP leadership -- Damian Barta

The decision to endorse Rep. Todd Novak in the 51st Assembly District race because he has "proven independence" from the Republican leadership on the important issue of gerrymandering is a very misguided decision.

Novak is a useful pawn for the Republican leadership who let him vote on bills they know won't pass. But they have him as a trusted vote when it matters. Novak voted "yes" on the bill that made the current legislative maps as much like the 2010 gerrymandered maps as possible. That is not proven independence, it's proven submission to leadership.

The State Journal editorial board should have looked at what Novak does, not just what he says. This decision really has me shaking my head in disbelief and disappointment.

Damian Barta, Spring Green

