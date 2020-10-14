Novak has served our district well -- Bill Carver

I've recently read several letters in both my local newspaper and the State Journal that laud Assembly District 51 candidate Kriss Marion.
For obvious reasons, none of them laud the fact that Marion is an Illinois transplant. Proud Wisconsinites don't want representatives that could, at any time, say "this is how it's done in Illinois."
Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, is a Wisconsin native. He has been an exceptional steward for the best interests of his constituents for many many years.
Like they say, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."
Bill Carver, Spring Green
