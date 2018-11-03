Wow. Even the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board is buffaloed by Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville. I can almost hear him and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, laughing at how the liberal-leaning State Journal endorsed him.
Saying he votes "independently" shows how well the Koch Brother have brainwashed the constituency into thinking this. Rep. Novak votes however Speaker Vos tells him to vote. Gerrymandering has made it so the GOP has votes to spare, so Speaker Vos can tell Rep. Novak to vote against his own party because the vote doesn’t matter, but it looks good to his constituents.
Rep. Novak is supported by big money groups that want to take money away from our district for voucher schools in Milwaukee. These schools can "take the money and run" without providing any education to children. Novak hasn’t delivered on bringing broadband internet to the entire district, either. Did you know Novak gets paid twice to represent Dodgeville -- as mayor and an assemblyman.
My vote will go to Jeff Wright who cares about our entire district, isn't owned by out-of-state corporate interests, and will work to improve the quality of life for everyone in the 51st.
