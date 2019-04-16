My wife and I were blessed to have visited Notre Dame in Paris on several occasions, the last being a Sunday service in the cathedral.
Notre Dame was beautiful, iconic and a beacon of light and hope for millions of people around the world. It was filled with incredibly beautiful art and medieval stained glass. And now much of it is gone.
This is so incredibly sad, and I can only hope there is some way to rebuild it. While you can never replace the lost art, Notre Dame can stand again as a symbol of love and hope.
Joe Tripalin, McFarland