The Republicans in the Legislature have given me a good laugh recently. Doug La Follette decided to give up his job as secretary of state, and Gov. Tony Evers extended an offer to Sarah Godlewski to fill the position.

The Republicans are predictably having a hissy fit about it. They are so sure that La Follette colluded with Evers and Godlewski to give her the job instead.

I can’t be sure that La Follette might not have had this in mind. But knowing what kind of person Evers is, there is no way this was a coordinated effort. The only reason the Republicans think that it was is because it’s just the kind of thing they would do themselves.