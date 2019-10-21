The letter to editor in Friday's newspaper "Impeachment does not pass smell test" complained about the process of the impeachment inquiry. But the Constitution clearly specifies the House of Representatives has complete control over the format and course of any investigation.
There is no requirement for a vote by the full house and no requirement that the investigation occur in open session. Keeping things behind closed doors prevents the usual grandstanding and reduces the ability for liars to coordinate their stories.
Additionally, the inquiry is an investigation. Due process and access by Trump's attorneys occur once impeachment charges are brought and the Senate holds the actual impeachment trial.
The only thing disgraceful occurring at this point is the slavish devotion of Republicans to a man who has alienated and abandoned allies, used his office for personal profit, abused his power to invite foreign governments to interfere in our elections, incited violence, damaged our national security, and contributed to the devastation of the planet through global climate change.
Hopefully, through impeachment or election, we can bring an end to the most corrupt and incompetent administration this country has had to endure.
Scott Whitney, Platteville