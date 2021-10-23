Not surprised that Madison is No. 1 -- Benjamin Fielder

I grew up in the Northeast in a small town in Maine. I have lived in the Madison area for over a year now and am not surprised that Madison has shown up No. 1 on a list of cities across the country to live in.
I was an over-the-road truck driver who drove for a local company starting in June 2018. I began to experience the area and the friendly nature of people here. For those unaware, the Northeast has a different way of conducting itself. In the Northeast, people are ingrained with a self-sustaining ethos. It's not that there aren't nice people. But they certainly don't project the welcoming and friendly spirit that exists in this area.
I am a former U.S. Navy veteran who is amazed at how much help there is for veterans in this area. When I decided to get off the road because the journey had gotten too lonely, I was immediately given help by a local agency to get emergency housing. Then I was able to take advantage of the veteran homeless program of Porchlight. Then months later, through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program , I was in my own apartment.
And the bicycle paths here are stupendous. Thanks, Madison.
Benjamin Fielder, Fitchburg