 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Not surprised that Madison is No. 1 -- Benjamin Fielder
0 comments

Not surprised that Madison is No. 1 -- Benjamin Fielder

  • 0

I grew up in the Northeast in a small town in Maine. I have lived in the Madison area for over a year now and am not surprised that Madison has shown up No. 1 on a list of cities across the country to live in.

I was an over-the-road truck driver who drove for a local company starting in June 2018. I began to experience the area and the friendly nature of people here. For those unaware, the Northeast has a different way of conducting itself. In the Northeast, people are ingrained with a self-sustaining ethos. It's not that there aren't nice people. But they certainly don't project the welcoming and friendly spirit that exists in this area.

I am a former U.S. Navy veteran who is amazed at how much help there is for veterans in this area. When I decided to get off the road because the journey had gotten too lonely, I was immediately given help by a local agency to get emergency housing. Then I was able to take advantage of the veteran homeless program of Porchlight. Then months later, through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program , I was in my own apartment.

And the bicycle paths here are stupendous. Thanks, Madison.

Benjamin Fielder, Fitchburg

Culvers "CurderBurger" comes with an interesting side dish in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics