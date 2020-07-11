Not every Karen is a 'Karen' -- Karen Wagner

I never expected the name I was given at birth would be the pejorative it is now.
The name "Karen" is often used to refer to a racist white woman who uses her privilege to insist that she gets what she wants at the expense of others. She demands to "speak to the manager," is an anti-vaxer and has a bob cut hairstyle. The name is being used to show disapproval of the views of certain middle-aged white women.
I admit I sometimes ask to "speak to the manager," to reconcile an obvious mistake. I strongly believe in vaccination, though I will not line up for any vaccine that President Donald Trump recommends. I have long hair. In fact, I recently trimmed it myself, due to my fear of going to a beauty parlor. I am somewhat pleased with the way it turned out.
With all the problems we face, we should focus on important issues. Racism is on the rise. Those working outside the home to care for us in essential services face challenges every day that threaten their health while those of us who are blessed to work from home "shelter in place."
Let's unite America, not divide it. We all need to work together to defeat COVID-19, a real threat to our people and our democracy. We even need to try to bring those being called "Karen" along with us.
Karen Wagner, Wautoma
