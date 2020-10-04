Not being careful is deplorable -- Charles Strother

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 said half of Donald Trump’s supporters were "deplorables." That is wrong. As individuals, these people do not deserve censure or contempt based on their views of what is best for our country. They, like all citizens in a democracy, have the right and obligation to contribute their opinions to the national debate.
In 2020, the failure of these supporters to accept and adopt behaviors proven to mitigate the risks for them and for others from COVID-19 -- face masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds -- is deplorable. Even more deplorable is the leadership of the Trump administration, the president’s disregard for truth, and the failure of Republicans in Congress to hold him accountable for his many very deplorable actions.
Charles Strother, Madison
