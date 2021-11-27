Not all white guys are supremacists -- Dean McGuire

Am I a white supremacist?
President Joe Biden seems to think I am. Maybe I should feel fortunate he didn't call me out like he did Kyle Rittenhouse in a tweet, or single out law-abiding retirees who are border patrol agents.
I don't think I am a white supremacist. But if I am, when did it happen? Did it happen immediately after I was born to my white parents? After all, they were not only white, they made a living producing and selling "white" milk. Or did it happen in that one-room country school in the 1960s where one white teacher taught every subject to all eight grades? Or could it have happened while working part-time minimum wage jobs to pay for college?
Could it have happened from any or all of these experiences? That's a lot of "white" privilege packed into those development years.
Even though I don't think I'm a white supremacist, I really don't know. President Biden implied that I was, along with millions of others, but has never explained himself.
A white supremacist is a big anchor around my neck. And it comes after Biden promised to unite the country.
Dean McGuire, Madison