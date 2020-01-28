Not all services are socialism -- Geoff Gallagher

Thursday's letter to the editor "We already enjoy benefits of socialism" deemed many things to be socialist programs, including police, fire and ambulance service as well as air traffic control and schools. But the fact that a large part of those services are government-funded through taxes does not automatically make them "socialist."

Air traffic control, for example, is funded by private and commercial traffic. If people didn't fly, we wouldn't have a great air traffic control system. Ambulance services usually charge your health insurance for the ride to the emergency room. Police get funding through ticketing speeders and other traffic violations. Roads are funded through gas taxes tacked on to every gallon of fuel purchased. And most road building projects, besides general maintenance, are actually completed by private firms. When it comes to schools, we have lots of private schools, and maybe that's for a good reason.