Not all cops need to carry firearms -- Mary Beth Collins

As we as a society continue to debate what policing is for and take action on what (and whether) it should be in the future, every mayor, city council and police chief in the United States should immediately work to eliminate the use of guns in daily policing.
The irreversible and unnecessary perils of deadly weapons in patrolling, traffic stops and neighborhood disturbances far outweigh the gains for all involved. Removing guns from daily policing will not eliminate implicit bias, systemic racism, nor individual officers’ acts of violence. But it would mitigate some of the irreversible and fatal harms of these wicked realities.
Guns should be reserved for special units for events such as mass shootings and hostage situations, just as in other countries where guns are not used in day-to-day police work. If there is concern about whether this model is translatable in our exceptionally armed country, well, more urgent discussions and action about that American problem would be a welcome byproduct.
As we participate in a broader movement to reconsider, reform and revolutionize American society and policing, we must not fail to immediately reduce harm through the discrete and feasible step of eliminating use of deadly weapons in day-to-day policing.
Mary Beth Collins, Milwaukee