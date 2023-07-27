Canada is more than the country sending wildfire smoke over Wisconsin. Canadian wildfire smoke is no different than U.S. wildfire smoke.

The same is true of Canadian people. Most speak English and have the same cultures, climate, lifestyles, food, hotels and stores that we have here. Local news and media ignore Canada when it is closer than most other U.S. states.

Canada is not Borneo.

So why is Canada put in the same "international" category? Canada should be treated similarly to U.S. states. It's not and this causes problems.

When the border is crossed, cell phone service ends. There are cell phone towers in Canada just like there are a mile away in Minnesota or Michigan, but no service. Cars have their high-tech computers go dead because they interact with cellphone service.

Schools and the media should talk more about Canada. Do people know Canada has "Canada Day" like the U.S. has the Fourth of July? Canada Day is July 1, and that's good to know if traveling there. Travelers will find parks and attractions jammed.

Airline connections should not be the only way to find out about Canada. Again, Canada is not like Borneo. Canada is more like Michigan.

Bob Hunt, Lodi