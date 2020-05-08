North Side residents should be proud -- Virginia Scholtz

Our neighborhood on Madison's North Side is one many people avoid.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Many more write it off because of its low-income housing and the occasional “suspicious” looking character. At times we hear gun shots. We often hear sirens. We have air traffic noise, train traffic noise, water resource challenges and too many school kids who need meals, and sometimes clothing.

Recently, I misplaced my wallet after shopping in the Northside Town Center. I looked everywhere I could think of. I rummaged under stacks of old magazines in the clutter of my living quarters. I looked through and under my car and through the hallways of my apartment building. I even dumped out the contents of that bottomless pit known as my purse. No wallet. And so I began calling the merchants I visited to see if I had left it behind.

Someone had found the wallet in the parking lot and turned it in to the Willy Street Co-op. My money and shopping receipts were inside. My everyday experience and my experience volunteering in area schools give me hope. I value the eager students, dedicated teachers and everyday people who make this neighborhood a good one.

Be proud North Siders. In this community, we support one another and look out for one another. We can be proud of our present and hopeful for our future.

Virginia Scholtz, Madison