North Side can be special place -- Sara Tripalin

I have been a life-long, and proud North Side resident. The natural beauty of this area of town, the neighbors and the history that has been woven into my family and the families of so many others are all special.

The loss of Oscar Mayer was unfortunate to many residents and the city has a unique opportunity to reclaim and revitalize the North Side. All too often over the years, the city has neglected this part of town. The money and energy has gone to other places in Madison.

Since the Oscar Mayer site is a gateway property into our city, let us make this architecturally interesting. Let us invite vibrant shop owners and engaged homeowners and renters into this new neighborhood. Let this become the new and improved heartbeat of not only the North Side but of Madison.

Milwaukee transformed the third ward into something spectacular, a place people visit from all over. Make the North Side something special. It can be a place people talk about and desperately want to live. It can be a destination for a bike ride, a dinner out or a concert in the green space.

Madison city planners, please think outside the box and make this a gem for decades to come.

Sara Tripalin, Madison