Norm Anderson was shy, bipartisan leader -- Peggy Anderson

Thank you for republishing the State Journal's 50-year-old editorial, "Anderson a wise choice for speaker," in last Sunday's newspaper. It was about former Assembly Speaker Norm Anderson’s leadership in our state government.
Knowing he was a shy person, I once asked him why he ran for office. He told me he thought he could make a difference, and indeed he did.
Madison lawyer Norman Anderson a wise choice for Assembly speaker -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago
This State Journal editorial ran on Dec. 20, 1971:
At this perilous time in our democracy, it is so important to be reminded that it hasn’t always been this way. There was a time in our recent past when leaders reached out across the aisle to improve the lives of all Wisconsinites. In those days, our legislators worked part time, usually supporting themselves as farmers or lawyers or accountants or small business owners. Isn’t it amazing how much they got done in so little time?
Peggy Anderson, widow of Norm Anderson, McFarland