Nonviolent protest can redirect Russia -- J. Denny Weaver

The Russian relocation of its war games followed a well-publicized protest by Irish fisherman who promised to send a flotilla of 50 boats into the disputed waters off the coast of Ireland and ply their profession, namely fishing. They had previously delivered a protest in person to the Russian ambassador.
The Russians blinked.
An important lesson to learn from this event is that a nonviolent confrontation achieved much more than any military confrontation of the Russian navy. A nonviolent action changes the situation, while violence confronting violence escalates the situation. Note that the appearance of Russian forces has provoked a build up by Ukrainian and NATO forces, the opposite of Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s desire.
For a previous nonviolent protest that halted Russian aggression, search on the internet for “Estonia’s singing revolution,” in which massive protests of people singing patriotic songs stopped a large Soviet invasion and led to the independence of Estonia. Or search for “Leipzig candle revolution” for the nonviolent protest that began as a prayer meeting in Leipzig, Germany, and expanded into the nonviolent movement that produced the fall of the Berlin wall and the reunification of Germany.
With the will and the understanding, a war in Ukraine is neither necessary nor inevitable.
J. Denny Weaver, Madison, Wisconsin