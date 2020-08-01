You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nonviolence is best way forward -- Edward J. Huck
0 comments

Nonviolence is best way forward -- Edward J. Huck

  • 0

I am a white male and have had the privileges that come with that. I don’t know what it means to be a person of color nor have I experienced poverty. I am not wealthy, either, but solidly middle class.

I have, however, been a member of the NAACP in the past because racism is a white male problem more than anything else. My mother came from extreme poverty and in the early 1960s. She talked to me about the marches being for all people who are poor. Of course, I now know it goes beyond that scope, to allow all Americans to share in health and happiness.

I don’t know if the violent destructive forces in Dane County will read this letter, but I feel compelled to point to the work of the great civil rights leader James Farmer. He was the director of the Congress on Racial Equality and formed and trained the Freedom Riders of the early 1960s.

Farmer studied and believed in the message of Gandhi and his successful movement in South Africa and India. Nonviolent protest is the only successful form of change that truly works. Otherwise, people such as President Donald Trump will exploit the violence to their own political advantage. Gandhi said, “Your means are your ends.” So heed what you do, for it will be your end.

Edward J. Huck, Oregon

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics