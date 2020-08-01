Nonviolence is best way forward -- Edward J. Huck

I am a white male and have had the privileges that come with that. I don’t know what it means to be a person of color nor have I experienced poverty. I am not wealthy, either, but solidly middle class.
I have, however, been a member of the NAACP in the past because racism is a white male problem more than anything else. My mother came from extreme poverty and in the early 1960s. She talked to me about the marches being for all people who are poor. Of course, I now know it goes beyond that scope, to allow all Americans to share in health and happiness.
I don’t know if the violent destructive forces in Dane County will read this letter, but I feel compelled to point to the work of the great civil rights leader James Farmer. He was the director of the Congress on Racial Equality and formed and trained the Freedom Riders of the early 1960s.
Farmer studied and believed in the message of Gandhi and his successful movement in South Africa and India. Nonviolent protest is the only successful form of change that truly works. Otherwise, people such as President Donald Trump will exploit the violence to their own political advantage. Gandhi said, “Your means are your ends.” So heed what you do, for it will be your end.
Edward J. Huck, Oregon
Concert not on the square
Campfire nights
Quarantine hair
World Naked Bike Ride
The cost of normal
A history of protesting
Strange summer
Social distance golf
Festival Fatigue
Quarantine Kitchen: Just order a pizza
Quarantine Kitchen: Gone in 23 seconds
Quarantine Kitchen: Secret ingredient
Quarantine Kitchen: 911
Quarantine Kitchen
Going the distance
Carry Out
Be prepared
Coronavirus
The bunny hill
Learning to ski
Hitting the slopes
The last straw
Iowa Caucus
Trivia night
Ice fishing for PFAS
New Year's Resolution
Christmas list
Baby Yoda
Hamilton
Shopping
Thanksgiving, with Oscar and Lewis
Holiday Tree
Airport
Winter is coming
Halloween
Favorite time of year
Pumpkin spice madness
F-35s
Yellow Jackets
Bus Rapid Transit
Oktoberfest
Ironman
Taste of Madison
Terrace Sunset
Sketchy
CBD
The last straw
Water Skiing
Heat Wave
Art Fair on the Square
Anyone for golf?
Shaking the lake
Go jump in a lake
Father's Day
Naked Bike Ride
Taco Time
Brat fest
In the garden
Mother's Day
Take a hike
Game of Thrones
Terrace Time
First farmers' market
The rent it too darn high
Mayor's race
Cheese Curds
St. Patrick's Day
Daylight saving time
Winter
Oscars
Februaries
Valentine's Day
Superbowl
Winter Olympics 2022
Majestic creatures
Curling on the lake
A silly Canadian sport
The joy of giving
Protesting
Tree Blasphemy
stuffed
Crazy Uncle
Mumbo Jumbo
Voting
Halloween
Dive Bar
Coffee App
Cycling city
Apple pickin'
Brunch
Downtown development
Craft cocktails
The middle of nowhere
77 square miles
Mendota Marsh
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!