We want to congratulate Letesha Nelson and the Goodman Community Center on their pioneering efforts to advance a living wage.

On July 18, Nelson announced that the center has set an internal minimum wage of $20 per hour and offers comprehensive benefits to support employees and their families holistically, including outstanding health care insurance, generous paid time off, retirement matching and free child care. This is a triumph, setting the tone for what it means to strengthen lives and secure futures in our community.

A "living wage" is defined as the hourly compensation one full-time worker must earn to be self-sufficient and support their family’s minimum needs. According to MIT’s living wage calculator, the living wage to support a single adult with no children in Dane County is $18.02 per hour -- a figure that is on track to increase in light of recent dramatic inflation. A living wage model confers abundant benefits to employees and the communities they serve by improving staff retention, providing quality services sustainably and recognizing people as an organization’s most valuable resource.

The Living Wage Collaborative calls on fellow nonprofit funders, philanthropic leaders and other community and corporate partners to support a living wage in Dane County’s nonprofit sector. Together, we will propel Madison forward and ensure that this city can be accessible and affordable for all.

Noah Salata on behalf of the Living Wage Collaborative, Madison