Nominee should add woman to ticket -- Kato Perlman

Week after week we were exposed to interesting Democratic debates. We learned much about the large number of impressive candidates. The result is now two highly-qualified old men in their late 70s competing to become the Democratic nominee for president of the United States.
Among the large number of competitors, several extremely competent women participated in the debates. Let us hope that whoever wins the Democratic nomination will choose one of these very competent younger women as a running mate.
This would create a superb ticket with the security of a competent successor if needed. It also could possibly lead to a long overdue “first” -- a women serving as president of the United States.
Kato Perlman, Madison