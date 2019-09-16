Regarding the story about the Nomad bar in Madison moving to the old Brickhouse BBQ location: Thank goodness.
Maybe someone will actually understand how to use the old Cardinal Bar space. Any Madisonian could've told the owner the concept of the Nomad bar was completely off-base and wasn't going to work in the Cardinal space.
For 30 years the Cardinal Bar space attracted people who wanted small, intimate and eclectic music. It wasn't always centered on sports and a 20-something clientele. It was one of the few spaces where people over the age of 30 could go and feel at home versus almost every other bar in the city, because it had music that didn't start at 10 at night, promoted jazz, was inclusive of LGBTQ+ people and people of color.
It had the feel of being of the world but also of the local neighborhood bar. It was a bar that made people feel like making the effort to go there. If someone does that, then the space will be a success.
Brooke Seeliger, Madison