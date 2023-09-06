The changes in how the sound system at Camp Randall is being used as a weapon to build “intensity” at Wisconsin football games are, at best, annoying.

The decibel levels at the beginning of Saturday's game were dangerously high and excruciatingly painful to experience. It’s hard to clap your hands when you are using them to cover your ears. On Sunday morning, my ears were still ringing.

The goal of managing the Camp Randall experience should be to create a fun environment that allows fans to generate the electricity in the crowd that results in that special feeling that Badgers fans experience when the team gets rolling. Bludgeoning those fans with very loud noise every minute the ball isn’t in play does not create the desired “intensity.” It deadens the fans who came to the stadium to have a fun time with their friends cheering their team on to another victory.

The noise system was so loud and so constant Saturday that you couldn’t have a conversation with the person next to you about the play that just happened or your thoughts about what the next play might be.

Please turn down the noise level.

Fred Klancnik, Middleton