Nobody should be avoiding vaccine -- Joe McBride

Reading the March 13 State Journal story, "Nature’s healing touch greenlit in Wisconsin," I was frustrated that a claim made by a naturopathic doctor advocating that the majority of citizens avoid COVID vaccination was not more forcefully challenged by the newspaper.

Naturopathic doctors can now be licensed in Wisconsin The move to legitimize and regulate the profession comes as some NDs have supported natural immunity instead of vaccination for COVID-19.

My dissatisfaction is not a slight to the naturopathic profession or the undoubtedly strong relationships that many naturopathic providers have with their patients. But speaking as a physician, the claim that only individuals who are 80 and older, or those who have medical conditions should be vaccinated, is ill-advised.

The strategy that younger healthier people who may contract COVID can "deal with it" is not a universal certainty and is misguided. So far, nearly a million Americans have died of COVID-19 since its arrival two years ago. Most were individuals younger than 80 years of age and hundreds of thousands of them would not have defined themselves as having "medical conditions." This strategy of COVID vaccine avoidance is dangerous and irresponsible.

I worry that unchecked claims like this sow further doubt and discord amongst the public who deserve good information.

Dr. Joe McBride, Madison