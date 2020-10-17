 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'No' vote sends a message to schools -- David Blaska
0 comments

'No' vote sends a message to schools -- David Blaska

  • 0

Parents are voting with their feet.

Madison’s public schools are enrolling 1,000 fewer students this year — a precipitous drop from the year before. Teachers are preaching from the 1619 Project that America is inherently racist. The schools are encouraging kids to question their sexual orientation and dumbing down the grading system.

District leaders are capitulating to the harassment and vandalism of “social justice” pressure groups to expel -- not the troublemakers, but the police. Why is anyone surprised that the chaos in the classroom is now playing out in stolen car shoot-outs on Madison streets?

On Nov. 3, Madison will vote at the polling booth. If enough of us vote "no" on two referendums to spend an additional $350 million, perhaps the Madison School Board will listen to the rest of us instead of the bullies at Freedom Inc.

David Blaska, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics