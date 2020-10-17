'No' vote sends a message to schools -- David Blaska

Parents are voting with their feet.

Madison’s public schools are enrolling 1,000 fewer students this year — a precipitous drop from the year before. Teachers are preaching from the 1619 Project that America is inherently racist. The schools are encouraging kids to question their sexual orientation and dumbing down the grading system.

District leaders are capitulating to the harassment and vandalism of “social justice” pressure groups to expel -- not the troublemakers, but the police. Why is anyone surprised that the chaos in the classroom is now playing out in stolen car shoot-outs on Madison streets?