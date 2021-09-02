No sympathy for vaccine opponents -- Nancy Rathke

I regret to say that I cannot find sympathy for Sen. André Jacque, R-DePere, or anyone else who is defiantly anti-vaccine without an honest health excuse. Jacque has been in the hospital after contracting COVID-19.
If you are scared of getting a shot, get a dose of courage. If you are busy, take the time. And if you contract COVID-19, don’t expect special treatment. You were warned, and the extinction of the virus has been delayed.
If you have avoided the vaccination because liberals are promoting it, and because you don’t want to give them the credit for suppressing the virus, shame on you for being unpatriotic.
Don't endanger others, causing death and sickness to friends and strangers alike.
Nancy Rathke, Madison