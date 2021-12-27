No sympathy for the unvaccinated -- Carl White

Confession time: I am sick and tired of COVID. Call it COVID fatigue. I am also angry at the thoughtless, self-centered people who refuse to take precautions, who refuse to be vaccinated. They are the primary reason we are still in this mess.
I am tired of the media telling me how horrible omicron is and how much worse things may get and what the next variant will bring. Time and again they report the exploding cases but deemphasize the difference in severity between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. If you’re vaccinated, the symptoms are far more likely to be mild (think bad cold or maybe the flu).
If you’re not vaccinated, sorry, no sympathy. You’ll be far more likely to be hospitalized and maybe even die. The problem is that you are taking up hospital beds needed by others. And you, the unvaccinated, are putting unneeded stress on the caregivers who will fight to save you or make you comfortable. This whole line of “my body, my choice” is baloney. Your selfishness puts others at risk.
So if you’re not vaccinated and you get sick -- too bad. It was your choice.
Carl White, Madison