No shortcut out of 'safer at home' -- David Sahakian

Regarding last week's protest at the state Capitol in Madison:

Many of the protesters are motivated by desperation. They want to get back to work before they lose their jobs or get kicked out of their homes.

Just getting back to work will not be enough. Even if the protesters win, and places of work reopen, many people will continue staying home. This means fewer customers. The economy will not just rebound. The threat of layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts will remain high.

From news video, it is clear that many protesters were not wearing masks or maintaining safe distance from others. The result will probably be more infections, an increase in COVID-19 cases and more deaths. This will likely lead to a much longer and more restrictive "safer at home" declaration.

So the protest was a bad idea. Reopening early is a bad idea. There is no shortcut. We must live through the economic pain, ameliorate that pain where possible, listen to the experts, and wait until we all can see a safe path out of "safer at home."

David Sahakian, Madison