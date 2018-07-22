When President Donald Trump dissembled and blamed "both sides" rather than Russia for our current bad relationship and avoided the subject of Russian interference in our election, I couldn't help but compare it to the State Journal and the lengths it will go to avoid assigning blame to the Republicans when they richly deserve it.
"Both sides" ad nauseum.
I know bland moderates and squishy confused independents have a place, just not on the battlefront to stop the rabid right and their Russian allies.
Leonard Bohlman, Waterloo