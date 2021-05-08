No reason to reject Medicaid money -- Peter McKeever

Republican legislators in Wisconsin will argue for hours about $1 million for this and $2 million for that in the state budget. But they hardly debate turning down $1.6 billion in one-time federal aid for Medicaid expansion. Without discussion, it is a done deal. Their continued refusal to accept those funds is inexcusable.

That refusal deprives thousands of Wisconsin residents of needed medical insurance, and all state residents suffer the consequences. Those without needed medical insurance miss work and school and incur debt. All of that undermines the health of the state's long-term economy. That hurts all of us in many ways, including lost tax revenue.

Refusing to accept the money is putting ideology over the general welfare. A majority of other states, including many with Republican legislatures and governors, have made the right decision to support their constituents by accepting the funds. The refusal by Wisconsin Republicans to do so is heartless and amoral.

I hope that the voters who support these short-sighted legislators will realize that those same legislators are not acting in the best interests of their constituents. The GOP has no rational reason to refuse the funds. If Wisconsin does not accept this money, it will go elsewhere, and we will lose.

Peter McKeever, Monona