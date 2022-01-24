No platform means GOP is now a cult -- Mick Maier

Healthy democracies require a party with traditional, conservative beliefs and policies to effectively counteract the excesses of its more liberal, progressive counterpart.
The ouster of ultraconservative U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from her leadership position in the Republican Party had us questioning what it meant to be a Republican. The GOP's recent decision to retreat from the next round of presidential debates is consistent with their unusual decision to run without a political platform in 2020. Taken together, these actions confirm that the Republicans are no longer a political party in the traditional sense but merely a personality cult bound only by their loyalty to Donald Trump.
This development smacks not of democracy but of autocracy. If Trump were to be reelected, or if his next coup were to be successful, we would no longer be a nation of principles and ideals but an autocracy in thrall to a man concerned only with maintaining his own power.
Mick Maier, Middleton