No, our southern border isn't open -- Denise Beckfield

I'm amazed at the number of people who, though they live some 2,000 miles away, claim that illegal immigrants are pouring across our southern borders.

When my husband and I retired five years ago, we bought a home in San Diego, California, to live closer to our grown sons. We now divide our time between California and Wisconsin.

A couple weeks ago, driving north of San Diego, we encountered a checkpoint where every vehicle was stopped by the U.S. Border Patrol. Given we both resemble our Scandinavian ancestors and had no passengers, we were quickly waved on -- but others were stopped and their passengers' credentials checked.

The incident was a stark reminder that, indeed, Border Patrol agents are on duty at all times, not only at the San Ysidro crossing between Mexico and San Diego, but at many other locations. And according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than 1.7 million migrants were detained along the Mexican border last year, and more arrests were made by Border Patrol than ever before.

So, no, illegal immigrants are not "pouring across our southern borders." Those who make it across are often captured and returned to their homes outside the United States.

Denise Beckfield, San Diego, California